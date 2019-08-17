PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A toddler was taken to a local hospital after being pulled from a bathtub at a Phoenix home on Saturday.
Phoenix Fire Department spokesman, Capt. Rob McDade, said emergency responders were dispatched to a home located near 35th Avenue and Northern around 3:15 p.m. for a drowning involving a 9-month-old boy.
[WATCH FIRST REPORT: Neighbors talk about baby pulled from bathtub at Phoenix home]
The child was found with no pulse and unresponsive when fire crews arrived to the home, the Phoenix Fire Department reported.
The child was taken to a local hospital. As the child went to the hospital, firefighters performed advanced life support and revive him.
Phoenix FD says the child is at the hospital in very critical condition.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this developing incident.
(3) comments
May God's grace be upon this family and the child.
Prayers to the family
I hope the child makes it
