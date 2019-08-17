Neighbors describe the chaotic scene that unfolded when fire crews rescued the baby who they found unresponsive after being pulled from a bathtub from a home in their Phoenix community.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A toddler was taken to a local hospital after being pulled from a bathtub at a Phoenix home on Saturday.

Phoenix Fire Department spokesman, Capt. Rob McDade, said emergency responders were dispatched to a home located near 35th Avenue and Northern around 3:15 p.m. for a drowning involving a 9-month-old boy.

[WATCH FIRST REPORT: Neighbors talk about baby pulled from bathtub at Phoenix home]

The child was found with no pulse and unresponsive when fire crews arrived to the home, the Phoenix Fire Department reported. 

The child was taken to a local hospital. As the child went to the hospital, firefighters performed advanced life support and revive him. 

Phoenix FD says the child is at the hospital in very critical condition. 

Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this developing incident.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(3) comments

nutspIash
nutspIash

May God's grace be upon this family and the child.

Report Add Reply
StanIey Trump
StanIey Trump

Prayers to the family

Report Add Reply
YoungPutaso
YoungPutaso

I hope the child makes it

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.