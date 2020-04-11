BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire and medical officials helped a little boy who was bitten by a rattlesnake Saturday evening. It happened around 6 p.m., north of Black Canyon City.
Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical responded to a 7-year-old boy who was bit while hiking with his family. Phoenix fire officials also lent a hand in rescuing the child. Emergency responders used a helicopter to rush the child to the hospital. Right now, his condition is not known.
A 7yo boy was out hiking with his family when he was bitten by a rattlesnake. A coordinated effort between @DaisyMtnFire and @PHXFire to locate and extract the patient was successful and the patient was rapidly transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/vwVbWZu5rX— Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) April 12, 2020
It is the time of year when rattlesnakes tend to surface. On Tuesday morning, April 7, another hiker was treated after she was bitten by a rattlesnake on McDowell Mountain in Scottsdale. The Arizona's Family News Chopper flew over the area and saw the woman being treated by Scottsdale fire paramedics.