LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Officers are looking for two men who shot at fire crews after breaking into their fire engine at a fire station in Laveen.
It happened around 8:30 at Fire Station 58 on Dobbins Road at 47th Avenue on Thursday night.
According to firefighters, they came back from a call and saw a man trying to steal items from their fire engine in the fenced back parking lot. The firefighters tried to detain the man when a second man started shooting at them, police said.
No one was hit or hurt.
The pair then ran off, heading west on Dobbins, and into the neighborhood.
Police said officers established a perimeter but they were not found.
An investigation is underway.