FD: baby critical, woman injured following Tempe crash

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A 1-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash in Tempe.
The incident occurred at the area of Southern Avenue and Los Feliz Drive.
Tempe fire said a woman was also sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
The intersection is closed at this time.
This website needs to hire some writers. Why even post an article that has zero information ??? Just do the headline. There is nothing to read here ! Like, was the baby in a car seat ??? What caused the accident ??? These so-called articles are pathetic. They should not even post them unless someone puts in a little effort to provide SOME details. Sheez. WRITE !
