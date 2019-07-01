PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)- An Arizona Public Service (APS) worker is dead after an explosion sent flames shooting out of a manhole in downtown Phoenix Sunday night.
According to Phoenix fire, the incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. near the area of First Avenue and Washington Street.
Phoenix fire said the inferno came from an APS underground electrical vault.
APS told firefighters that they had two workers down in the vault when the fire occurred.
According to Phoenix fire, one of the workers was able to get out of the vault and suffered burn injuries to his hands and face. He was transported to Maricopa Medical Burn Center in stable condition.
Phoenix fire crews had to wait for APS to notify them that the electrical vault was deenergized. Once firefighters extinguished the fire, they were able to confirm that the other worker was dead.
PHX ATTENTION DOWNTOWN COMMUTERS! Streets will be closed for an extended period as emergency crews investigate a deadly underground explosion. 1st Avenue between Van Buren and Jefferson (South Bound)/ Monroe Street, Adams and Washington btwn Central and 2nd Avenue. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/keppa8ROr5— Arrianee LeBeau (@ArrianeeLeBeau) July 1, 2019
According to APS, there are numerous power outages in several nearby buildings and there could be more outages throughout the day in the downtown area.
At this time, APS confirmed these following buildings are without power:
--Wells Fargo
--Phoenix Municipal Building
--The Maricopa County Administration Building
--Phoenix Civic Plaza South
APS added that additional sites are operating with partial power, including the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown.
If you work downtown, check with your employer to determine if your building is open on Monday.
The downtown Phoenix Maricopa County Superior Court will be closed today. No hearings or trials will be taking place on Monday.
At this time, the area from First Avenue to Monroe and Washington streets is closed while the investigation continues.
Valley Metro tweeted that three of their light rail stations were closed and are anticipating delays throughout the day. At this time, the light rail stations are open for eastbound and westbound service at two of their stations.
Phoenix fire told Arizona's Family they have trained for fires like these and have had a plan in place for over a decade.
APS released the following statement regarding the deadly fire:
"We are deeply saddened to report that an APS employee died, and another was injured, in an accident on Sunday night while they were performing planned maintenance. They were working in downtown Phoenix in an underground vault that houses electrical infrastructure. The underground equipment involved serves downtown facilities and venues, some of which are without power today until the area can be deemed safe and repairs can be completed. The cause of the accident will be fully investigated."
Update: LR stations open for eastbound and westbound service in @dtphxare Central/Van Buren and 3rd St/Washington. #vmservice #PHXtraffichttps://t.co/68oKo6Wp6B— Valley Metro (@valleymetro) July 1, 2019
Service alert: Due to an overnight incident in downtown Phoenix three stations are closed with start of service on Monday, July 1: 1st Ave/Van Buren, 1st Ave/Jefferson, 3rd St/Jefferson. Anticipate delays along the system until stations reopen. #vmservice #PHXtraffic— Valley Metro (@valleymetro) July 1, 2019
