PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ten people were displaced from their homes following an apartment fire in Phoenix overnight.
The fire broke out in the bedroom of the apartment near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road just after midnight.
[WATCH: Ten displaced after apartment fire in Phoenix]
The Phoenix Fire Department said firefighters began battling the fire in the bedroom when they arrived.
They were able to quickly extinguish the fire and contain it to the bedroom where the fire started.
No injuries were reported.
However, the Phoenix Fire Department said ten people were displaced due to the smoke and fire.
A crisis response team is working with those affected by the fire to find lodging.