GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A girl is in the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in Glendale Saturday evening, fire officials say. It happened at a house in the area of 59th Avenue and Loop 101.
The 3-year-old girl was submerged in the pool for an unknown amount of time. Officials said other people were in the pool and at the house at the time. The family is from out of town, and the house is being used as an Airbnb.
Family members pulled the little girl from the pool. A neighbor who is a nurse conducted CPR until paramedics arrived and rushed the girl to the hospital.
"There were a bunch of people having a backyard party, and they got distracted, and one of the children went into the pool," said Glendale Fire PIO Ashley Losch.
Authorities will release updates on the child's condition. Stay with azfamily.com for developments on this incident.