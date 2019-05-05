PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A 48-year-old man dies after he was pulled from a pool Sunday morning.
According to Phoenix fire, the incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. near Dunlap and 23rd avenues.
Fire crews found the man in the pool.He was pronounced deceased at the scene
Phoenix police will take over the investigation.
It's unknown at this long how long the man was in the pool.
