PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A car hit a house in Phoenix on Sunday night and landing unusually, the Phoenix Fire Department reported.
When crews got on scene, they discovered an upside down vehicle in the garage area of the house.
The incident happened at a home in the area of 87th and Campbell avenues.
The drive was out of the vehicle before crews arrived.
According to police, this accident impacted at 21-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl and a 1-year-old child. All were taken to the hospital to be treated.
Initial reports say the child's conditions are uncertain, said Capt. Chris Gentry of the Phoenix FD.
The Phoenix Police Department will be investigating this incident further.
If a car hits a house , and they talked about women drivers in the Roman days . [scared]
You guys need to re-read and check for errors before releasing your stories.
Makes me think of "caught misbehaving" and the atrocious grammar and composition attached thereto.
