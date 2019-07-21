PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after his car hit a house in Phoenix on Sunday night.
[WATCH: Child, teen girl and man hurt after car crashes into Phoenix home]
The incident happened at a home in the area of 87th and Campbell avenues.
When crews got on scene, they discovered an upside down vehicle in the garage area of the house.
The driver was out of the vehicle before crews arrived.
According to police, this accident impacted a 21-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl and a 1-year-old child. All were taken to the hospital to be treated.
The 21-year-old man was later arrested for the crash. Phoenix police believe the suspect may have intentionally crashed his car into the home.
#BREAKING @phoenixpolice say 21yo driver taking into custody for intentionally crashing his car with 17yo girl and 1yo inside. Car flipped multiple times before crashing into the front of home off 87th Ave/Campbell. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/Zqudi2BSrq— Arrianee LeBeau (@ArrianeeLeBeau) July 22, 2019
The suspect's name has not been released at this time.
Initial reports say the child's conditions are uncertain, said Capt. Chris Gentry of the Phoenix FD.
The Phoenix Police Department will be investigating this incident further.
(9) comments
This article had nothing to do with bashing Trump, so the "journalists" really had no time to check for spelling and grammar mistakes. Gotta pump out those Trump stories.....
Who writes these stories? Illiterates?
4th grade interns.....
I do believe "the drive left the car" long before the fire department arrived.
If a car hits a house , and they talked about women drivers in the Roman days . [scared]
You guys need to re-read and check for errors before releasing your stories.
Makes me think of "caught misbehaving" and the atrocious grammar and composition attached thereto.
AZFamily make story car boom house.
First they would have to know how to read.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.