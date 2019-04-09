BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 8-year-old girl was flown to a hospital after she was found unresponsive in the middle of a freeway in Buckeye overnight.
Crews found an 8-year-old girl laying in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Miller Road around 11:51 p.m. Monday, according to Capt. Tommy Taylor with the City of Buckeye Fire-Medical-Rescue Department.
Taylor said the girl was unresponsive and had several cuts and bruises.
She was flown to a local trauma center in critical condition. Eastbound I-10 was closed briefly while the medical helicopter landed and transported the girl.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is actively investigating the incident.
No further details were released.
