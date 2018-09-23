MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- A 5-year-old boy was transported to the hospital after he was pulled from a pool in Mesa Sunday afternoon.
According to the Rural Metro Fire Department, the incident occurred just before 1 p.m. at an apartment complex pool near the area of Broadway and Hawes roads.
It's unknown at this time how long the boy was in the pool.
The boy's condition is unknown at this time.
