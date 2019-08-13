PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A 2-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after he was found in a backyard swimming pool in west Phoenix.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday at a house near 87th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
[WATCH: Child seriously hurt after pulled from pool in Tolleson]
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the child was unresponsive and not breathing when CPR was started by the family.
The little boy was last seen about 10 minutes before the 911 call was made.
First responders continued CPR and advanced life support care of the child on the way to a local hospital. He is currently listed in extremely critical condition.
Details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.
This is a tragedy. About one-third of drownings occur in pools at the homes of friends, neighbors, or relatives. Most drownings and near-drownings occur during late spring and summer (May through August). More fatal drownings occur in the South and West. More fatal drownings occur in rural areas than suburban or urban areas.[censored]
I hope he makes it
