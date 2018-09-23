MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- A 5-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from a pool in Mesa Sunday afternoon.
According to the Rural Metro Fire Department, the incident occurred just before 1 p.m. at an apartment complex near the area of Broadway and Hawes roads.
MCSO said that the boy was swimming at a community pool with his family when he went under.
"It sounds initially like maybe the child was under the care of a neighbor or something like that. Those reports are still coming in and Maricopa County Sheriff's will be investigating that further," Shawn Gilleland with the Rural Metro Fire Department said.
One of the family members performed CPR on the boy until paramedics arrived.
The boy was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, MCSO said.
He later died at the hospital.
It's unknown at this time how long the boy was in the pool.
A firetruck that was on the way to assist with the drowning was t-boned by another car about a mile and a half away, near University and Loop 202.
"We always want to encourage people to be paying attention, obviously you don't know crossing these intersections if the light is green or not, what's coming down there, as emergency traffic, you never know when someone could be running the red light itself and not paying attention," Gilleland said.
A firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
A community pool? No lifeguards?
