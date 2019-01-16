PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 10-year-old boy is dead after a rollover crash on the Loop 101 in northeast Phoenix on Wednesday night.
It appears the car rolled over and hit a sign on the eastbound side near 64th Street.
Firefighters said the boy was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition but he later died.
The Loop 101 eastbound is currently closed between 64th Street and Scottsdale Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
