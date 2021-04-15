PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Federal Communications Commission has cleared the way for in-vehicle radar systems that could prevent child hot car deaths.
An FCC waiver granted Wednesday allows carmakers to install radar-based technology designed to detect a child in a car and trigger an alert. In some cases, the equipment can detect movement as subtle as a baby's breathing, according to KidsAndCars.org.
Earlier this week, a 4-month-old girl was hospitalized after being left in a hot car parked in the garage of a west Phoenix home for more than four hours. The temperature that day was 92 degrees, but heat-related illness can strike even on relatively cool days. The temperature inside a closed car can increase by as much as 40 degrees in an hour, and children's bodies don't handle heat as well as an adult's body. Heatstroke, which happens when the body can not cool itself, "is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths in children under 15," according to HealthyChildren.org.
According to KidsAndCars.org, 46 Arizona children have died in hot cars since 1994. Nationwide, nearly 1,000 children have died in hot cars since 1990.
More than half of hot car deaths "happen because someone forgets a child in a car," according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
"The inexpensive technology granted waivers … by the FCC is the detection feature necessary to address both children unknowingly left alone in vehicles as well as those who get into vehicles on their own," Janette Fennell of KidsAndCars.org said in a statement. "Our vehicles are already filled with so many reminders, yet this addition may be the latest, best life-saving feature for our precious young children."
Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety praised the FCC's decision and said Congress needs to act to make such detection systems a standard feature in all new cars.
"Public education and voluntary industry agreements have not and will not overcome this serious risk," Cathy Chase of Advocates said. "The critical next step is for Congress to require vehicles to be equipped with these detection and alert systems so that drivers and caregivers are reminded of the presence of a child in the back seat. This technology will save the lives of some of our most vulnerable passengers."