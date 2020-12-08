PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was arrested Thanksgiving weekend for allegedly trying to carry a folded knife onto a plane at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
The Phoenix FBI says that on Nov. 28, 36-year-old Erine Aisha Robertson attempted to pass through a TSA checkpoint at Sky Harbor planning to carry a folded knife in her bra onto a commercial flight to San Francisco.
Court records for the District of Arizona say that while Robertson went through security, an alarm was set off indicating a security concern near her left chest area.
One of the TSA officers attempted to clear her but she was not cooperating. During another scan, the officer felt an object sticking out from her bra area. Robertson was then taken to a private screening room where she reached in her bra and pulled out a pocket knife.
"I always bring this through with me without a problem," Robertson stated according to court records.
The FBI says they have charged her with a criminal complaint that was filed in federal court, attempting to carry a weapon on an aircraft.