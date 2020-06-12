PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Friday federal agencies will look into the death of Dion Johnson, the black man who was shot and killed by a Department of Public Safety trooper on Memorial Day. The FBI said the United States Attorney’s Office in Arizona, the United States Department of Justice and the FBI were aware of the death and will "review all available evidence to determine what federal response is warranted."

"Experienced prosecutors and agents will be assigned to review the matter for potential federal civil rights violations," said Jill McCabe with the FBI Phoenix Field Office.

Johnson's mother said this is something no mother should have to endure. "This hurts worse and worse," she said. "I can't eat. I can't sleep, and I have nightmares."

Just last week, Johnson's mother, Erma Johnson, called on the feds to look into the matter.

Other community members wrote to the Department of Justice, asking them to step in. DPS said the Phoenix Police Department is in charge of the investigation but critics have wondered if a police department is the right agency to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

“We believe the actions of these troopers must be looked into. There must be a true external investigation,” Arizona Rep. Reginald Bolding said.

New video shows the moments after 28-year-old Dion Johnson was shot and killed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

“Phoenix police officers aren’t willing to do anything on my behalf,” Erma told reporters. “They haven’t contacted me. I haven’t heard nothing since the day that it happened.”

According to Phoenix police, Dion was parked in the gore point on the Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard around 5:30 a.m on May 25 and was passed out. A trooper removed a gun from his car before trying to arrest him. Officers said there was a struggle and the trooper feared he would be pushed into oncoming traffic so he pulled out his gun. Dion reached for the gun and that's when he was shot, police said. Video from an Arizona Department of Transportation camera shows the moments after the shooting, with two DPS troopers standing with him while he's on the ground. It took several minutes before paramedics were allowed to approach Dion. He died at the hospital. There is no dash-camera video and neither trooper was wearing a body-camera.