PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police announced on Tuesday afternoon that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will conduct an independent civil rights review after a deadly officer-involved shooting on July 4 involving 28-year-old James Porter Garcia.

Phoenix police will conduct an internal investigation of the shooting and the homicide unit will conduct a criminal investigation.

Chief Jeri Williams released the following statement on the FBI’s involvement, “While I'm confident in the investigative work done by my team, I recognize the value of an unbiased outside agency in strengthening the public trust into an investigation.”

On Monday, police released body-worn camera video that shows the apparent moments after Garcia was shot and killed in Phoenix. The department did not release any footage that showed what led to the shooting.

The shooting happened while officers were following up on an assault investigation at a home near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road. When police arrived, they found Garcia inside a car in the driveway of the home. Police say the man armed himself with a handgun and didn't listen to their commands. That's when shots were fired.

The video released on Monday does not show the actual shooting, Phoenix police have that footage but have not released that to the public. The video shows officers mentioning a gun is in Garcia's vehicle and clearing the scene.

Chief Williams also announced on Tuesday an effort to release available body-worn video within a 10 to 14-day window of a critical incident. Currently, the department policy is to release video within 45 days of an incident.