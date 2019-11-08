TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The FBI and Tempe Police Department are turning to the public for help finding a man they say was involved in an armored truck robbery nearly two weeks ago. The agencies released a photo of Juan Carlos Ramirez, 20, on Friday.
Police have already arrested Edwin "Johnny" Villa in connection with the theft. He was at a Glendale tattoo parlor at the time. Investigators say he had $73,000 in his backpack when they took him into custody. After more than a week on the run, he's facing charges of felony theft, conspiracy to commit theft and unlawful use of means of transportation.
Investigators now say Ramirez helped Villa steal more than $1.2 million that was in a Brink's armored truck; most of that money is still missing. Ramirez has been charged with theft and conspiracy to commit theft and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Ramirez is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 185 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
According to police, Villa and a co-worker, who was not involved in the crime, made a scheduled stop at a Costco near Elliot Road and Priest Drive on Oct. 27. Villa allegedly drove away while his co-worker was in the store. Investigators found the truck abandoned a short distance away; the money was gone.
Police say Villa, who had been working for Brink's for a couple of months, moved the money from the armored truck to his Ford sedan, which was found later that night. Surveillance video shows Villa transferring the money to a white van in the area of 48th Street and Southern Avenue. Investigators believe Ramirez helped load the cash into the van.
Brink’s is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Ramirez. The company is also putting up a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the recovery of all of the missing money.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ramirez is asked to call the FBI's Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999. Tips can also be reported to tips.fbi.gov.
As always, if you wish to be anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000, call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap a phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)