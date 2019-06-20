EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two suspects were hurt in a shooting involving federal agents in El Mirage late Wednesday night, according to the FBI.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Thompson Ranch Road and the US Highway 60 around 11 p.m.
FBI spokeswoman Jill McCabe said members of the FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force were involved in a shooting with a suspect while executing a felony warrant.
She said three people were in the suspect vehicle at the time of the shooting.
One suspect was injured and treated on scene. McCabe said that suspect is now in custody.
A second suspect was taken to a hospital and a third individual was uninjured and is being questioned.
McCabe said no law enforcement officers were injured and the shooting remains under investigation.
Video shot at the scene showed a red truck blocked in by a white truck and black mini van with numerous bullet holes in the windshield. One of the vehicles had several firearms inside.
The US Highway 60 is closed in both directions from Thompson Ranch Road to 111th Avenue for the investigation, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
There is no estimated time to reopened the highway. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route or delay travel.
This is the 24th officer-involved shooting that has happened in the Valley in 2019.
