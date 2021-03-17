SAWMILL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FBI is still searching for information on a double homicide from last year on the Navajo Nation in Arizona.
Two brothers, Matthew Reagan, 39 and Phillip Reagan, 29 were both found shot to death outside a store in Sawmill, Arizona on the Navajo Nation. The FBI says the two were traveling from Ohio to California and were passing through Sawmill. Their deaths were ruled to be a homicide.
"Although it has been a year since this deliberate and brutal crime occurred, we have to remember that the families of both brothers continue to experience the pain of their loss as if it just occurred yesterday," said Joseph Dedman Jr., Apache County Sheriff. "Our purpose is to ensure we bring those responsible to justice and to at least bring closure and healing to the loved ones of both Matthew and Philip Reagan."
The FBI is asking anyone with information to call the following law enforcement officials:
- FBI Phoenix Field Office: 623-466-1999
- Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations in Window Rock, AZ: 928-871-7519
- Apache County Sheriff's Office: 800-352-1850
Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. Anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible is eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.