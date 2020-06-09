PAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A special agent with the FBI Phoenix Division and two bystanders rescued a woman after she became trapped under a vehicle following an accident in northern Arizona.

According to an FBI spokesperson, Special Agent John Garcia, with the Division's Flagstaff Resident Agency, was driving on Copper Mine Road toward Page on June 2 when he encountered a serious, single-vehicle accident. The vehicle was teetering upside down on its front end.

A bystander already running toward the van told Garcia that a woman was trapped underneath and was seriously hurt. Special Agent Garcia grabbed his first aid gear and ran to the van where another bystander was already lifting it to keep it from crushing the woman trapped underneath.

Special Agent Garcia and the two good Samaritans were able to lift and stabilize the vehicle. Garcia noticed the woman appeared to have two broken legs, one of which was bleeding badly. When the woman said she felt like she was about to pass out, Garcia placed a tourniquet on her leg and tightened it to control the bleeding.

While they waited for emergency responders, the trio continued to hold the van up and talked to the woman about her daughter to keep her from passing out until Navajo Nation police and an ambulance arrived. The woman was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

“In the FBI, we take our oath to protect and serve seriously, whether we are protecting victims of crimes, or stopping on the side of the road to render assistance and help save someone’s life. It comes as no surprise that one of our agents would respond in this way. SA Garcia truly embodies our commitment to making a difference in the communities we serve,” said Sean Kaul, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Phoenix Division.

Arizona man accused of plan to set police station on fire Prosecutors said a tipster called Page police on May 30 to report Reed had created a private Facebook chat group and was reportedly trying to convince members to participate in a riot.

After the woman was taken to the hospital, Special Agent Garcia continued to Page where he assisted other agents and local police to serve a search warrant and arrested a man in connection to threats to burn the Page magistrate courthouse down.