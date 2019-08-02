PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FBI Office in Phoenix is asking for the public's help tracking down what agents are calling a "violent bank robbery suspect."
Officials say the man attempted to commit two bank robberies in the Phoenix area over the past month.
One bank robbery happened on July 3 at the Chase Bank located at 5734 W Thomas Road.
The other bank robbery occurred Friday, Aug. 2, at the BBVA Compass Bank at 3202 E Bell Road.
During the two attempts, the man would enter the bank, give a note to the employees saying he had a weapon, and then demand money. He would then run off.
Surveillance cameras got a pretty clear look at the suspect's face.
He is described as a 30- to 40-year-old white man, 6' to 6'4" tall, and weighing 210-220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red bandanna, sun glasses, a green t-shirt and jeans.
The FBI says the man should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect should contact the FBI’s Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999, or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.
You can also call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.