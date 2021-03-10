PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FBI is searching for the suspect in a series of bank robberies in Phoenix and Tempe from December 2020 through March of this year, dubbed the "Back Again Bandit."
The man has hit two banks inside grocery stores on five different occasions. The first and second robberies were at the U.S. Bank inside the Fry's Marketplace at Rural and Ray roads in Tempe. The last three were all the U.S. Bank located inside a Safeway at 40th Street and Chandler Boulevard in Phoenix. The robberies have spanned from Dec. 30, 2020, to March 2.
In each robbery, the man enters the grocery store and hands the teller a note, demanding money. The FBI says the note implies that the suspect has a gun. The man then gets an unknown amount of money from the teller and walks away from the store.
He is described as a white man in his 30s, weighing anywhere from 180 to 215 pounds and about 5 feet, 7 inches tall to about 5 feet 9 inches tall. The FBI says he wears tan pants, a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt, a multi-colored hat, latex gloves and a face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI's Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.