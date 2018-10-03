PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FBI is searching for a man who is believed to have committed at least 14 robberies in Phoenix since August.
The FBI says the 'Mismatch Bandit' has hit a wide range of stores including Goodwill, Subway, CVS, Denny's, Walgreens, Domino's, Cricket, Family Dollar and MetroPCS.
The suspect earned his name due to the various clothing he's worn in the robberies and because there is no pattern to the businesses he chooses to rob.
The bandit's most recent robbery was on Saturday, Sept. 29 at a Domino's near 32nd Street and Bell Road.
The FBI says during the robberies, the suspect enters the business and goes to the counter. He then demands money from the register while either lifting his sweatshirt to display a gun or holds his hand under his sweatshirt to make it seem like he has a gun. Once an employee gives him the money, he puts it in his pocket and leaves on foot.
The suspect typically wears a hoodie with the hood up, a bandana to cover his face, baggy sweatpants and gray shoes.
He is described as a white male, 30 to 40 years old, between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 155 to 175 pounds. He has dirty blond hair with a receding hairline and blue or green eyes.
No one has been injured in the robberies. A reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the FBI at 623-466-1999 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
