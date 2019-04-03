PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5)-- The FBI is searching for the suspect responsible for two October 2017 bank robberies committed in one day.
When the first robbery took place the morning of Oct. 20 at Phoenix's Desert Financial Credit Union near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, the suspect gave a note to the teller demanding money or the teller will be shot.
Later that day, the suspect entered a Wells Fargo Bank in Phoenix near 35th and Glendale avenues, and gave the teller a demand note. During this robbery, the suspect pointed a handgun at the teller through the barrier.
In both incidents, the suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot. More information on the suspect is available on the FBI wanted poster.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity can call the FBI's Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or report tips online at tips.fbi.gov.
