CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed man who is accused of robbing several banks in Arizona.
According to the FBI, the "Red Beard Bandit" robbed three banks in Tucson between April and June and a Chandler bank in early August.
In the three Tucson bank robberies, the man, who is between 35 and 45 years of age, produced a demand note on a manila envelope.
The FBI says in a April 4 robbery near Broadway Boulevard and Pantano Road the man stated he had an explosive device and told the teller to comply.
The man then allegedly brandished a black handgun in his waistband during a May 20 bank robbery near La Cholla Boulevard and River Road.
The FBI says on June 28, the man stated he had a gun and didn't want to hurt anyone during the bank robbery near Fort Lowell and Swan roads.
The FBI says the Red Beard Bandit's latest bank robbery occurred on August 8 at a bank near McQueen and Ray roads.
He allegedly approached a teller and presented a demand note written on blue paper and black ink.
The FBI says he brandished a black handgun and stated he wanted the money. They added he pointed the handgun at an unaware customer, advising the tellers that they needed to hurry up or the customer would be in danger.
The FBI says he should be considered armed and dangerous.
He is described as white, 5'8" to 6'0", bald, and around 175 to 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hat, sunglasses and a long-sleeved shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI's Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999, or may submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov. You can also contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.