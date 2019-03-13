PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FBI recently released its semiannual report on national crime statistics, and the numbers appear to be positive.
"Preliminary figures indicate that law enforcement agencies throughout the nation showed an overall decrease of 4.3 percent in the number of violent crimes brought to their attention for the first six months of 2018 when compared with figures reported for the same time in 2017."
Nine Arizona cities are included in the report. Phoenix is not one of them because the FBI did not receive its data by the publication deadline. The Phoenix Police Department did, however, post a summary on Facebook
; the information is also available in the Phoenix Open Data Portal
.
The infographic
below outlines the crime picture in Arizona, using data from Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Mesa, Peoria, Scottsdale, Surprise, Tempe and Tucson.
