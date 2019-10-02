PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) The FBI is well-known for its role investigating federal crimes, but few have heard about how it helps the victims of those crimes.
“We basically work alongside agents on cases where there’s victims,” said FBI Victims Specialist Sarah Lynne Vasquez. “The Cases I worked on? Predominantly anything associated with violent crime.”
The FBI’s Victim Services Division provides help for victims and their families. That might range from finding lodging after an incident to retrieving and returning personal items.
“Repairing, cleaning, taking away biohazard from the items, and returning it to the victim’s family in a personal way. We will hand-deliver it to them,” said Vasquez.
Vasquez says that in her eight years as a Victims Specialist, she’s flown out with other specialists to major events like the Sandy Hook mass shooting and the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting in Las Vegas.
"It's not my pain, it's their's,” Vasquez said. “So if I can help them get in a better place, then it's very fulfilling for me to do that."
The Victim Services Division also has several programs tailored to special needs, including the Child Pornography Victim Assistance Program, the Child Victim Services Program, and the Terrorism and Special Jurisdictions Program. Specialists with the Victim Services Division also train FBI agents in how to deal with victims.