PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- As the nation prepares to inaugurate a new president Wednesday, the FBI in Phoenix is working to make sure Valley residents will be safe.

FBI officials in Phoenix say they were made aware about possible protests at state capitols leading up to the Jan. 20 inauguration. One such protest had been planned for Sunday afternoon at the Arizona State Capitol, but only a handful of people turned up.

Even though the FBI has not received any specific threat to the Arizona State Capitol or other Phoenix-area government buildings, the FBI says it is working closely with law enforcement partners to share information and identify any potential threats.

"Our efforts are focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals who are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity," reads a statement from the Phoenix FBI Office. "The FBI takes all threats seriously and fully investigates each threat that comes into either our National Threat Operations Center or our local FBI field office."

The FBI says its focus is not on "peaceful" protesters, but on those who threaten the safety of others or destruction of property. "We are committed to investigating violent behavior and holding those who violate federal law, responsible," reads a statement from the FBI Phoenix. "We will continue to coordinate with our law enforcement partners to protect all of our communities."

After the siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, one California-based security expert says that law enforcement is likely over-prepared. There are still a lot of unknowns about how the next day or so will play out across the country. “Is it going to be a peaceful rally where everyone is excited for the inauguration, or is it going to be maybe a violent protest of people who are upset about the inauguration and what’s happening?” asked Adam Coughran.

The FBI Phoenix urges the public to submit tips regarding potential violence at 623-466-1999 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) is made up of more than 35 law enforcement agencies from around Arizona including the Phoenix Police Department, Glendale Police Department, Mesa Police Department, Scottsdale Police Department, Chandler Police Department, Tempe Police Department, Tucson Police, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, University of Arizona Police, Arizona State University Police Department, U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Arizona, Arizona Attorney General’s Office, Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, and FBI Phoenix.