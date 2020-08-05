SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Misdemeanor charges have been dismissed against three men accused in the Scottsdale Fashion Square riots back in May. But those local charges were dismissed so that a federal criminal investigation can get underway.
Jake Paul, Arman Izadi and Andrew Leon all faced misdemeanor charges in the riots and looting that took place on May 30 at Scottsdale Fashion Square. But on Wednesday, officials say those charges were "dismissed without prejudice" so that the investigation can be conducted at a federal level.
Following the dismissal of the local charges, the FBI announced that it executed federal search warrants in California and Las Vegas, Nevada in connection with the investigation.
One of those three suspects is YouTube star Jake Paul. He was accused of remaining in the area after being ordered to leave. Police also said he unlawfully entered and remained inside of the mall when it was closed. Paul has denied taking part in any vandalism or looting.
CBS News confirms that the FBI raided Paul's Calabasas, CA home Wednesday morning. It's not clear in Paul was home.
