PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Federal agents are asking for help in finding four men who they say robbed six businesses at gunpoint in Glendale and Phoenix. They are known as the "Jeepers Bandits."
Investigators say the crooks go up to the counter and pretend they're customers. When the other customers leave, two of the suspects pull out their guns and point them at the employees, demanding cash. Money is put in a bag and the group takes off. None of the employees have been hurt.
The FBI says the thieves stole from five smoke shops in the northwest part of the Valley and a Cold Stone Creamery near 28th and Peoria avenues. The crimes took place between Nov. 27 and Dec. 4.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 20 to 25 years old, 5-foot-6-inches tall, about 200 to 220 pounds with a stocky build and black hair. He was seen wearing a baseball hat, a blue sweatshirt or a black t-shirt with "Metallica" on the front, a face mask and clear latex gloves. He had a black handgun.
Suspect No. 2 is described as a white man, 20 to 25 years old, 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall, around 160 to 170 pounds with a thin build and brown hair. He wore a baseball hat, an American flag gaiter-style mask and orange gloves. He also carried a black handgun.
The third suspect is described as a Hispanic man, early 20s, around 5-foot-10 inches tall, roughly 160 pounds and wore red shoes, jeans and a Denver Broncos' sweatshirt.
The final crook is described as a Hispanic man, early 20s, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10-inches tall, around 225 pounds with black hair, and was wearing a red University of Arizona sweatshirt, blue shorts and an American flag mask.
Anyone with information about these serial robbery suspects is asked to call FBI Phoenix Office at 623-466-1999, call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477) or Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) or go online and submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.