PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding a Phoenix-area serial bank robber called the Piggy Bank Bandit.
According to federal agents, the thief has hit four banks between Dec. 1 and Feb. 22. The first was on the U.S Bank on Baseline Road in Tempe, on Dec. 1, then the Desert Financial Credit Union on Alma School Road in Mesa on Dec. 17, next the Arizona Federal Credit Union on 48th Street in Ahwatukee on Dec. 18 and lastly, the U.S. Bank on South Market Street in Gilbert on Feb. 22.
The crook is called the Piggy Bank Bandit because they left with coin rolls from one of the robberies. Each time, the suspect goes up to the bank teller and hands them a note demanding money. The robber gets the cash and runs off. No one was hurt.
It's unclear if the suspect is a man or a woman, but they have a tattoo on their neck's left side. Each time they are wearing different outfits.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI FBI Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. They can also call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Callers can remain anonymous.