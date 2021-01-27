PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The FBI has put out a nationwide alert, asking for everyone's help in identifying a woman who may know the victim's name in a child sexual exploitation case.
On Thursday afternoon it was announced that Jane Doe was located. She not located in Arizona.
Federal agents released photographs and a poster of the woman, who is only known as Jane Doe 43. She's described as white with dark hair, dark eyes and is between 20 and 30 years old. The FBI says she is seen in a video with a child, who is the victim of sexual assault. The video was first seen and likely created in October 2019, the FBI said. Jane Doe 43 is speaking English in the video.