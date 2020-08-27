Officer killed

WHY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The FBI says it is conducting an investigation into the killing of a Tohono O’odham police officer. The Nogales Police Dept. has identified him as Ofc. Bryan Brown.

Ofc. Brown was killed on Thursday near the Desert Diamond Why Casino on Tohono O’odham Nation near the community of Why, Arizona. He was reportedly killed trying to take a suspect into custody.

The suspect was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The FBI is investigating, along with the Tohono O’odham Police Department.

No further details were available.

 
 

