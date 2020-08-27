WHY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The FBI says it is conducting an investigation into the killing of a Tohono O’odham police officer. The Nogales Police Dept. has identified him as Ofc. Bryan Brown.
Ofc. Brown was killed on Thursday near the Desert Diamond Why Casino on Tohono O’odham Nation near the community of Why, Arizona. He was reportedly killed trying to take a suspect into custody.
The suspect was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The FBI is investigating, along with the Tohono O’odham Police Department.
No further details were available. Stay with Arizona's Family for the latest information.
We send our heartfelt sympathies to our colleagues at the Tohono O'odham Nation Police Department following the death of one of their officers in the line of duty today. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time. #LODD #EOW pic.twitter.com/2LCFQbL1Og— Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) August 27, 2020
NPD sends its condolences and prayers to the Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department and the family and friends of Tohono O’odham Nation Police Officer Bryan Brown. pic.twitter.com/XD0QOJ5A9g— Nogales Police (@NogalesPoliceAz) August 27, 2020