PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The FBI in Phoenix wants to warn people about potential romance scams that could be on the rise as Valentine's Day approaches.

Romance scams, which are also known as "confidence fraud" cases, happen when a criminal adopts a fake online identity to gain a victim’s affection and trust. The scammer then uses the illusion of a romantic or close relationship to manipulate and often steal from the victim.

According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, 560 people in Arizona reported losing more than $12 million in connection to romance scams in 2020 alone.

The FBI cautions that criminals who carry out these scams are experts at what they do, and will likely come across as genuine, caring, and believable. These con artists are also present on most dating and social media sites.

The scammers "will attempt to earn your love, may even propose marriage, and make plans to meet in person, but victims will likely never see them," according to the FBI.

Eventually, the criminals will ask for money.

Some things to watch out for? These scam artists often say they are in the building and construction industry and are engaged in projects outside the U.S. The FBI says that makes it easier to avoid meeting in person, and also makes it and more plausible when they ask for money for an alleged "medical emergency" or "unexpected legal fee."

Here are some tips from the FBI to make sure you don't fall victim to a scammer:

Research the person’s photo and profile using online searches to see if the material has been used elsewhere.

Never provide your financial information, loan money, nor allow your bank accounts to be used for transfers of funds.

Never send money to anyone you don’t know personally.

If you are traveling to a foreign country to meet someone check the State Department’s Travel Advisories beforehand, provide your itinerary to family and friends, and do not travel alone if possible.

Beware if the individual seems too perfect or quickly asks you to leave a dating service or Facebook to go “offline.”

Be cautious if the individual attempts to isolate you from friends and family or requests inappropriate photos or financial information that could later be used to extort you.

Look for for any individual who promises to meet in person, but then always comes up with an excuse why he or she can’t. If you haven’t met the person after a few months, for whatever reason, you have good reason to be suspicious.

If you are planning to meet someone in person that you have met online, meet in a public place and let someone know where you will be and what time you should return home.

The FBI says that often, victims may be hesitant to report being taken advantage of due to embarrassment, shame, or humiliation.

If you suspect your online relationship might be a scam, stop all contact immediately. If you are a victim who has already sent money, immediately report the incident to your bank or credit card company. Then inform police or the FBI Phoenix at (623) 466-1999. You can also file an online complaint with the FBI at ic3.gov. The FBI has more information online about potential romance scams.