PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FBI in Phoenix says it is gathering information to identify potential threats as the federal agency anticipates demonstrations leading up to the presidential inauguration.
“At this point in time, the FBI has not received any specific and substantiated threat to the Arizona state Capitol or other government buildings in our area,” read the statement from FBI Phoenix. “However, we are working together with our law enforcement partners to continuously share information based on tips submitted by the public.”
The FBI has reached out to local law enforcement. The Phoenix Police Department says its discussion with the feds focused on keeping lines of communication open. The Tempe Police department confirmed it participated in a call with the FBI yesterday. A spokesperson said the department continues to “actively monitor information provided through multiple sources.”
The Arizona Capitol complex is surrounded by double-fencing. The chain-link fences went up last week following the riot in D.C. A spokesman for DPS said it was done “out of an abundance of caution.”
“I hate these fences,” said State Senate President Karen Fann. “It breaks my heart. It is so sad that we have to do this.” Fann called the security measures a “necessary evil.”
A memo from the House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms informs members they will be restricted access from Friday 8 p.m. to Tuesday morning. Fann says the Senate members have also been advised to avoid the Capitol during the holiday weekend.
Fann is urging protesters intending to gather at the Capitol to remain peaceful. “The minute that turns into destruction of property or hurting other human beings, that’s not acceptable on any level,” says Fann.
The FBI Phoenix urges the public to submit tips regarding potential violence at 623-466-1999 or go to tips.fbi.gov.