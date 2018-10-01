PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The FBI just released its annual report on crime statistics nationwide.
The report compares the number of murders, rapes and other violent crimes in 2017 to the year before.
According to the report, the violent crime rate across the U.S. went down 0.9 percent in 2017.
The property crime rate in the U.S. went down 3.6 percent.
The numbers are not as good in Arizona.
Violent crimes went up 9.5 percent last year.
In the city of Phoenix, there were 1,800 more violent crimes in 2017 than in 2016.
The Phoenix Police Department sent out this response to the FBI stats.
"We can attribute some of the change in the violent crime counts to FBI crime category definition changes that were implemented during the last five years (one change to "rape" which we implemented starting in 2014, and one to "aggravated assaults" which we implemented in 2016). Both of these definition changes increased the range of crimes that would be included as UCR rape or UCR aggravated assault, so some of the increases in violent crimes during those particular years can be attributed to the more inclusive definitions.
As a proactive approach in crime suppression, there have been intensive patrols and targeted patrols in areas that show high clusters of crime. Different resources are working together to address these clusters.
In terms of property crime, at the end of 2017, we were seeing decreases in burglaries, motor vehicle thefts and arsons, and increases in theft/larcenies. So far in 2018, we are seeing continued decreases in burglaries. Numbers are also affected by so many different socio-economic issues."
Daniel Barry is a criminology professor for the University of Phoenix and a retired captain with the Las Vegas Police Dept.
Barry said that statistics like these can be misleading because when officers get more involved in their community, people are more likely to come forward and report crime.
"You have to peel back the layers," said Barry. "Maybe it could be because police officers are doing a better job interacting and building relationships so people are reporting crimes more than they did the year prior."
There is some good Arizona news in the FBI report.
Property crime in Mesa dropped 4.7 percent.
Property crime in the city of Chandler dropped 5.5 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.