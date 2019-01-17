PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and the FBI said on Thursday they believe the 18-year-old who was shot by a deputy last week was on his way to becoming a terrorist and carrying out a "lone wolf" attack.
FBI Special Agent Michael DeLeon said Ismail Hamed was transitioning to becoming a radical in his terrorist ideology. He faces two felony counts of terrorism.
MCSO said on Jan. 7, Hamed called about wanting to meet with a deputy in person.
"He made some statements during that call to indicate that he had an affiliation with a terror ideology," said Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone.
Penzone said when the MCSO sergeant arrived, Hamed chased the sergeant around the vehicle and started throwing rocks and took out a knife and started to advance on the sergeant.
"His intent was to further the actions of terrorism," DeLeon said.
The sergeant then shot Hamed. He was taken to the hospital but was later released.
County court records said Hamed provided "advice, assistance, direction or management to the Islamic State of Iraq" and ISIS on or about Jan. 7.
MCSO and the FBI didn't release any details on how he contacted ISIS but called him a homegrown violent extremist.
Hamed was born in the U.S.
The FBI said Hamed wasn't known to the agency and doesn't believe he had any accomplices.
