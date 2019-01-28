PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three suspects have been arrested after more than 20 armed robberies in the Phoenix area.
On Jan. 19, Tempe and Phoenix police officers stopped a vehicle, after the suspects were believed to have robbed two businesses earlier that night.
At the time of the traffic stop, 33-year-old Donovan Bergen and 29-year-old Lamentino Bergen were taken into custody.
A third individual connected to the crimes, 39-year-old Ricky Alvarez, was taken into custody by Phoenix police on Jan. 16.
On Dec. 7, the FBI became aware of a series of armed robberies in Phoenix and Tempe. The three suspects are accused of robbing at least 23 cell phone retail stores and restaurants from Dec. 7 through Jan 15.
According to the FBI, the suspects were armed in each robbery. The suspects demanded money and took cell phones and wireless headphones.
The Bergen brothers have been charged with two violations of the Hobbs Act, which prohibits robbery affecting interstate commerce. It carries a stiff prison sentence.
Alvarez has been charged with a violation of the Hobbs Act.
The FBI tells Arizona's Family no one was injured in the armed robberies.
The investigation is ongoing and additional federal charges may follow.
