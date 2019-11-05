TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After more than a week on the run, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said agents have caught the man who stole an armored truck and the money inside in Tempe.
Edwin "Johnny" Jobany Villa was taken into custody on Monday around 7 p.m. near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix, the FBI said.
He was booked into jail on two counts of felony theft, one count of conspiracy to commit theft, and one count of unlawful use of means of transportation.
According to the feds, Villa, an employee for the private security company Brink's, was driving the armored truck and made a scheduled stop at a Costco near Elliot Road and Priest Drive on Oct. 27. His coworker went inside. Then, Villa drove off with more than $1.2 million, court documents said.
He also took the 9mm handgun that Brink's issued to him, according to court paperwork.
The truck was found near a furniture store in the same shopping center. Villa wiped down all of his fingerprints and got in a silver Ford sedan and drove off, the FBI said.
Later that night, police said they found his car abandoned near 48th Street and Southern Avenue. Surveillance video shows him moving items from his car to a white van.
He was arrested on Nov. 4. The FBI didn't say how they tracked him down.
When the FBI found him, investigators said he had $73,000 in his backpack. It's unclear what happened to the rest of the cash.
They said Villa worked for Brink's for two months, long enough to understand the routine.
He has a cash-only bond of $2 million.