TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After more than a week on the run, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said agents have caught the man who stole an armed truck and the money inside in Tempe.
Edwin "Johnny" Jobany Villa was taken into custody on Monday around 7 p.m. near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix, the FBI said.
He was booked into jail on two counts of felony theft, one count of conspiracy to commit theft and one count of unlawful use of means of transportation.
According to the feds, Villa, an employee for the private security company Brink's, was driving the armored truck and was supposed to make a stop at a Costco near Elliot Road and Priest Drive on Oct. 27. His coworker went inside. Then, Villa drove off with the money, the FBI said.
The truck was found near a furniture store in the same shopping center. Villa wiped down all of his fingerprints and got in another car and drove off, the FBI said.
When the FBI found him, investigators said he had $73,000 in his backpack.
They said Villa worked for Brinks for two months, long enough to understand the routine.