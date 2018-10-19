MESA (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Federal Bureau of Investigation said they have linked 10 Valley bank robberies to one man.
Investigators arrested 31-year-old Raymar Arthur Thursday in connected with the “Wiggin’ Out Bandit” robberies after receiving an anonymous tip.
Agents say Arthur committed the robberies in Phoenix, Mesa, Apache Junction, Chandler and Queen Creek between March 27 and Oct. 4 while wearing a wig.
[RELATED: Mesa police, FBI seek public help identifying serial bank robber]
No one was injured in any of the robberies, and it is unclear how much money was stolen in total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.