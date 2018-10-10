CHINLE, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI says an Arizona man was armed with a knife when he was fatally shot by a Park Service ranger at a national monument.
They say 43-year-old Venson Yazzie was a vendor at the Canyon de Chelly monument who sold rock art to tourists.
It’s still unclear what led to Friday’s shooting.
The FBI says it’s still investigating an assault on a federal officer but won’t elaborate.
Park Service spokeswoman Vanessa Lacayo says the ranger is on paid administrative leave and won’t be identified unless he’s found guilty of a crime.
Lacayo says the shooting occurred in an area overlooking the ruins named for a whitewashed cliff.
Canyon de Chelly, on the Navajo Nation, has thousands of ruins, carvings and paintings on stone.
The national monument is located about five hours northeast of Phoenix.
