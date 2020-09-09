PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The FBI has announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection with seven bank robberies across Arizona. The FBI's Violent Crime Task Force, along with Phoenix police, arrested 59-year-old Scott David Williams following a bank robbery in Phoenix on Aug. 28.
Now, Williams is facing charges in connection with a total of seven bank robberies throughout Arizona since June 2020. Those robberies include:
- June 26, 2020, Deer Valley Credit Union, 15613 West Bell Road in Surprise
- July 17, 2020, Chase Bank,10116 West Bell Road in Sun City
- July 27, 2020, Chase Bank, 8280 West Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria
- Aug. 6, 2020, Desert Financial Credit Union, 10725 West Grand Avenue, Sun City
- Aug. 6, 2020, Chase Bank, 9028 West Northern Avenue in Peoria
- Aug. 17, 2020, West Valley National Bank, 2440 North Litchfield Road in Goodyear
- Aug. 28, 2020, Chase Bank, 34630 North Valley Parkway, in Phoenix
Investigators say that during each robbery, the suspect approached the teller and verbally demanded money. No one was physically injured during any of the bank robberies.
Williams has been charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court.
The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is comprised of the Phoenix Police Department, Peoria Police Department, Scottsdale Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office FATE team, Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, and the FBI.