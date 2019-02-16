PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The second annual Arizona PBS kids day greeted about 6,000 families Saturday morning in downtown Phoenix.
“It’s a free event but it’s a timed ticket, so we never have a big crush of people. And of course our Arizona PBS family members get in first and they are able to do a lot of activities with us over the course of the year and their kids get a birthday wish on air,” said Mary Maznur, general manager at PBS.
The event included PBS show characters such as Curious George and Clifford the Big Red Dog.
The activities at the event were geared toward preschool children. Activities pushed science, early math skills and early literacy, all of which enhance the learning skills necessary for kindergarten.
You can buy an Arizona PBS family membership online.
