GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – On this Father's Day, it is important to make sure fathers know that you are there, and that you care - a message especially for one family in Glendale. It's a story that has come full circle.
A little girl who was told that she would never be able to walk has grown up and become her father's caregiver. Bob Rampy became paralyzed in an accident after he was in a hit and crashed while on a motorcycle about five years ago.
Rampy's daughter, Kelly, is now 27 years old and has proved everyone wrong, and all these years later, she is walking and now helping her dad out.
"She's part of me now. She's my caregiver, and I never thought she would be providing my caregiver services. It's full-cycle because I provided care, my wife and I, for Kelly, and now she's come around and giving it back to me."
Kelly's mom, Kathy, gave thanks to United Cerebral Palsy for their support in helping Kelly and providing so much assistance and knowledge that they were able to use during Bob's recovery. It also helped Kelly be able to not only learn how to walk but be able to support herself and now others.
When Kelly was asked about being able to help her dad out, she broke down in tears and mentioned she was glad just to have him around.
"I wake up every day and glad to be alive," said Bob.