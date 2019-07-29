GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix father has been arrested for allegedly leaving his toddler locked in a hot car at the drive-in movie.
This happened Saturday night at the West Wind Glendale 9 Drive-In near 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Now he’s trying to clear his name. He says he feels terrible about the incident and wants to share his side of the story.
"It doesn't really feel good to be all over the news as a bad father,” said Brian Flores.
[WATCH: His side of the story]
Twenty-two year old Brian Flores and his 3-year-old child were at the West Wind drive-in theater in Glendale when he went for a snack run.
"We were going to go see the Lion King,” he said.
He says his AC had been running, so the cab of his car was cool. He turned off the engine and locked the doors leaving her inside.
Witnesses say the father left this child alone for 15 minutes, but Flores says it was less than that.
At the time, Glendale was under an excessive heat warning. It was 11 p.m. and still 100 degrees outside.
“I was 35 feet away,” he said.
When someone noticed the child in the car and reported it to staffers, an announcement was made inside the concession stand, but no one responded.
When police got there, officers found the little girl still locked in the car with no parent in sight.
"Since my hands were going to be full, I explained that to the cops, I didn't want my daughter to wander off since it's dark there in the theaters," said Flores.
The responding officer noted in his report the child was awake and did not appear to be in distress.
Paramedics from the Glendale Fire Department were called to the scene to evaluate her.
"They checked her, they touched her, they said she was cold to the touch, she was not hot," said Flores.
Flores was arrested and charged with child abuse. He has since been released from jail.
The child's mother was called to the scene and took custody of the little girl.
Flores says he's learned an important lesson.
"I guess not even at night, not even at night. This is the first case I’ve seen that somebody gets arrested leaving their kid at night. So not even at night leave your kids in the car."
Flores has been ordered no contact with his child.
Nationwide, an average of 39 people die in hot cars every year. According to Kidsandcars.org, this year, we've already seen 23.
Here in Arizona, if you see a child or pet in distress inside a car, you can legally break the window and get them out. Make sure you call 911 first, and always break the window farthest away from where they are sitting.
(10) comments
Typical Tony aka dirty mexican
He was up to something avnormal or kid would have trasped along. [scared]
Hey, cut him some slack. Time slows down when you"re STONED! THEY say he was gone for 15 mins. HE swears it was only 2 mins! Dam munchies anyway!! [lol]
Spelling is not one of your strong suits there high school boy! It's a good thing you know how to spell the names of your favorite adult websites otherwise you would never have a date.
pathetic parent immature useless feces on the bottom of my shoe. I’d like to punch that ugly smile 10 times
Just throw that POS in the car for while and see how he enjoys it. Sick society anymore
If we are lucky, he will die there.
Tony you were born dead.
seriously...what is wrong with people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.