PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- There were lots of hugs and tears Sunday morning as 150 National Guard members were deployed to Afghanistan.
The 253rd Engineer Battalion will spend 12 months overseas.
The soldiers were recognized at a deployment departure ceremony Sunday at the Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix.
For one family, the goodbyes were especially tough: a father and son were being deployed at the same time.
Specialist Kyle Kirby says this is his first deployment. He and his wife, Paige, just got married in December. She said she's nervous but very proud.
But Kirby has a familiar face being deployed at the same time: his dad.
"I won't necessarily see him but our paths may cross," Kirby says. "But to be able to have him over there with me? I feel good about it."
His father is Command Sgt. Maj. Michael B Kirby and it will be his fifth deployment.
"We're fortunate to be in the same unit now," said Michael.
More than 150 soldiers are going to Afghanistan.
"We have a lot of soldiers that are really doing a good job. Everybody's just really excited to get over there and do what we gotta do and get what we need as soon as we can and get everyone home safely," said Michael.
Kyle's mom said she's very excited and proud for her husband and son to head overseas together but can't wait for them to come back.
"I know he's taken care of. I don't have to worry about him. I'm sure he can always check in on me and not worry about me," said Kyle.
Stay safe over there.
Desperate Housewives Phoenix [innocent]
